Pauline E. Ocker, 92, formerly of Ephrata, PA passed away at Conestoga View in Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was the loving wife of the late Calvin E. Ocker and daughter of the late Clay and Minnie Cooper.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna M., wife of Randy Sechrist of Ephrata, PA; two sons: Timothy P. Ocker, husband of Sherry Ocker of Manheim, PA and J. Michael Ocker, husband of Debbie Ocker of Lancaster, PA; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon T. Ocker and two brothers, Richard and Clair Cooper.
Pauline was a member of the Jehovas Witness Ephrata Congregation and worked for the former Denver and Ephrata Telephone Company as an operator.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Akron, PA and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
A living tribute »