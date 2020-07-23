Pauline E. "Betty" Kring, 82, of Terre Hill, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was married 50 years to Harold L. Kring. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence Rathman Wentzel.
Betty had been employed as a seamstress at Moyer Manufacturing for over 35 years. She was a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church where she had been a member of the choir. Betty enjoyed knitting for the church, following the Philadelphia Phillies, and was a Drum and Bugle Corps fan. Her biggest enjoyment in life was her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, and was always proud to show them off.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Randy husband of Cynthia Kring of Phoenixville; and two grandchildren, Kelsey Elizabeth Kring and Rebecca Leigh Kring.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the Center Union Cemetery, 600 Reading Road, East Earl, with Rev. Thomas Darr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17933-0852. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA