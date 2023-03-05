Pauline Dessen Wise, 82, of Bethany Beach, DE and formerly of York and Lancaster, PA, died February 25, 2023 at Harbor Health Care, Lewes, DE. She was the wife of Jere C. Wise, Sr. and they shared a loving marriage for 61 years. Born February 23, 1941 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Verna (Denlinger) Dessen.
After 35 years of teaching elementary school, Pauline retired from York Suburban School District. Most of Pauline's teaching career was spent at Valley View Elementary as a kindergarten teacher from where she retired in 2001.
Pauline was a 1959 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and a 1962 graduate of Millersville University. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR). While residing in York, she was a member of the Junior League. Pauline was a 40-year member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in York, PA. After moving to Bethany Beach, DE, Pauline became a member of Saint Martha's Episcopal Church where she was a choir member and participated in various outreach programs. One of the most rewarding programs for Pauline was the International Student program where she opened her home to students from Poland. The students became members of Pauline's extended family as she provided a warm and welcoming environment for anyone that stayed in her home.
In addition to her beloved husband, Jere, she is survived by her 3 children, Jere C. "Jay" Wise, Jr. (Emily) of York, PA, Randall D. "Randy" Wise (Jamie) of Waco, TX, and Rachel E. Wise (Melissa King) of Wilmington, DE; 3 grandchildren, Amanda E. Wise, Olivia G. Wise, and Jake R. Wise; and a great-grandson, Chance. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, George R. Dessen, Jr., William D. Coolidge, and John Coolidge.
Pauline was known for her wonderful meals and penchant for baking, even making her famous cheesecakes for a local deli in Bethany Beach, DE. Pauline was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling, especially if it was to a location where she could visit with friends or family. Pauline was known to put friends and family above all else, always exuding kindness and compassion.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM ET on March 18, 2023 at Saint Martha's Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach, DE. Officiating will be her pastor, The Reverend Victoria Pretti. A reception will follow the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Saint Martha's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1478, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.