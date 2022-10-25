Pauline C. Weitzel, 94, formerly of Ephrata and Schoeneck, PA, passed away at Ephrata Manor on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Pauline was a daughter of the late Paul S. Netzley and Violet W. Weik Netzley. Her loving husband, the late William K. Weitzel, passed away February 5, 1993.
She is survived by two children, Michael B. Weitzel, husband of Susie Spotts Weitzel, of Terre Hill, PA and Kathy W., wife of Dale M. Boyce, of New Holland, PA; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Netzley, husband of Linda Wealand Netzley, of Ephrata, PA.
Pauline was a member of Mellingers Lutheran Church and worshipped at Wiest Church in Schoeneck, PA. She worked for Kerr Glass in Lancaster, PA for 41 years.
She was a Life Member of the Schoeneck Fire Company and enjoyed crocheting lap blankets for the veterans at the Lebanon and Coatesville VA Hospitals.
Gardening was a favorite hobby of Pauline's, and she loved spending time with her family.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Schoeneck, PA on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pauline's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
