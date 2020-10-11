Pauline C. "Fritzie" Henry, of Maytown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home after an illness of a few weeks. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Harold N. and Pauline S. Colin-Zurin. She was married to the late Michael C. Henry who passed away in 2005. Fritzie was a greatly loved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loyal friend, family leader and homemaker. She was a lifetime member of Historic Salem United Church of Christ and their church choir in Columbia and a former member of the Maytown Youth Organization. Family gatherings and celebrations were always the most favored times and activities that she enjoyed planning and inviting others to share in.
Fritzie is survived by her children: John D. Henry (Jolyne) of Columbia, Patrick W. Henry (Linda) of Tucson AZ, Carole S. Henry of Maytown, Karen M. James of Maytown, and Kenneth M. Henry (Sharon) of Lancaster. Her grandchildren: Michelle N. Vande Berg (Philip); Steven C. Henry, Jr. (Abby), Jessica A. Henry, Kristen N. Henry (Tamara), Michael L. James, Gary A. James, Grant O. Henry, and Ethan Q. Henry. Her great-grandchildren: Isabel R. Solivan, Mya C. Henry, and Hank Vande Berg. Fritzie is also survived by her sisters; Susan Zurin-Garner, and Sally Zurin-Sheerer. She was preceded in death by her son: Steven C. Henry, Sr. and her siblings: Lois S. Rupp and Harold N. Colin, Jr.
A Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens at a time determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the memory of Pauline C. Henry to: Historic Salem United Church of Christ, 324 Walnut Street, Columbia PA, 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com