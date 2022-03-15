Pauline A. Scotten, 102, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Colora, MD, she was the daughter of the late John D., Sr., and Nancy (Kilgore) Sheetz. She was the loving wife of the late Merlin "Pete" Scotten for almost 68 years at the time of his passing in 2007. They lived all of their married life on the family farm in Little Britain Township.
Pauline was a graduate of Rising Sun High School and was a life-member and the oldest member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church. Pauline was very talented with any type of art and craft and was known for sharing her creations with family. She and Pete loved sports and attending their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. They also enjoyed bowling together for many years.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Nancy, wife of Jack Snider. She was "Gam" to her grandchildren: LuAnn Snider, Garry Snider (Cindy), and Jim McMinn (Brandi); great-grandchildren: Lindsay Snider (Rebecca), Nick Parmer (Amanda), Marley Parmer, Ashlee Kreider (Derrick), Brock Snider (Ali), Jana McMinn and Zachary McMinn and great-great-grandchildren: Caleb, Myles, and Hayden Snider and Lincoln and Holden Kreider. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol, wife of Richard McMinn and a grandson, Larry Snider and 6 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Traditional interment will be private and take place prior to the service in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Britain Presbyterian Church at the above address. Online guestbook at: