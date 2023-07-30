Paulette McLane July 10, 1946 - July 16, 2023

Our wonderful mom, Paulette McLane, recently passed away rather quickly at Geisinger Medical Center after a sudden and unexpected illness. Fortunately, my sister and I and others in the family were able to see her in the end and say our goodbyes. She was born in Hackensack, NJ to the late George Herman Fellman and Henrietta (Villig) Fellman and is predeceased by her brother Paul R. Fellman. She is now with her beloved husband, Rogers McLane, whom she adored, who passed away 3 years ago after a 9-month battle against squamous cell carcinoma.
We loved them both so much and were fortunate to have two giving and loving parents. Paulette took pride in both of her children, who survive - Chris (Meghan) McLane of Lancaster, PA and Heather (Patrick) Walker of Bellefonte, PA. She was especially proud of her four grandchildren - Keeghan and Lachlan McLane and Hunter and Hayden Walker. She was also very close to her "sister from another mother," BFF Leah Witzig, whom she talked to everyday and has been helpful with expressing some of her wishes at the end.
A natural-born caregiver, Paulette was always helping people, including us and her dear husband, in and outside of crises. While her short-lived "profession" was as a podiatrist, she spent most of her life as a dedicated homemaker and was an excellent cook. We are comforted in knowing that she is no longer suffering and has joined our father in their forever Heavenly home. Always remember that life is short, take your time to enjoy it, and always cherish your loved ones because we never know when they will leave this mortal plane.
A Celebration of Life will be held at University Mennonite Church, 1606 Norma St., State College, PA on August 12th at 1:30 PM with Pastor Kathryn Heinzel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
