Paula May Saxinger, daughter of the late Paul Beard and Mary Goodhart Beard, was born September 6, 1932 and passed away on November 26, 2021 at Moravian Manor. She and her husband, Jere Saxinger, recently celebrated 67 years of a fantastic marriage. Paula was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey and retired from Armstrong World Industries after 31 years of service, mostly spent in consumer affairs.
She enjoyed traveling, time in the mountains, socializing with her friends, playing horseshoes, volleyball, fishing, swimming and card playing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching their sports, playing cards and promoting her famous sayings.
In addition to being survived by her loving husband, Jere, of Lancaster, she leaves a daughter, Linda Rachman, wife to Darren Rachman, of Robesonia; son Michael Saxinger, husband to Stella Saxinger, of Lancaster and 4 grandchildren: Darrah Rachman Bertram, wife to Alex Bertram of Santa Monica, CA: Cole Rachman of Redmond, OR: and Marianthi Saxinger and Paula Saxinger of Lancaster.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paula’s viewing at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home at 141 East Orange St., Lancaster on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Saxinger officiating. Paula will be laid to rest at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with a private, family burial immediately following the Funeral Service. Friends and attendees are invited to gather with the family at a luncheon beginning at 1 p.m.. To respect the health of all persons, the family requests that attendees wear masks while inside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Paula’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legends and Moravian Manor for their love and care.
Condolences may be made at:
717-394-4097