Paula M. Stevens, 57, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her residence. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Richard and Donna Oxley of Aspinwall, PA. Paula was the wife of Gregory A. Stevens with whom she celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Paula was a graduate of Fox Chapel High School. Before her illness she worked as a waitress at the Creekside Cafe.
Surviving in addition to her husband Greg, is a daughter, Haley Hoffman, wife of Kevin of Fleetwood, PA and two brothers, Richard Oxley, Jr., husband of Jennifer of Rochester, NY and Michael Oxley, husband of Christy of Milwaukee, WI.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Wallick O' Conner House (adjacent to the funeral home) 4 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4 PM to 6 PM. There is no formal service. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com