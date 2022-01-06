Paula M. Nissley, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Eugene H. Nissley who passed away in 2006. Born in Washington, Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Clark Miller and Florence Troutman Young.
Paula had been the head cashier for the Food Fair and Pantry Pride supermarkets in the Lancaster area. After her retirement, she worked for H & R Block in Reading where she was a tax preparer.
She had lived for 35 years in Florida where she was a member of Adventure Christian Church. She sang in the church choir and the Lakes of Leesburg choir as well as playing in the Kadoolers Band.
Very talented at many crafts, Paula was enjoyed plastic canvas and cross stitch. She made very detailed furnishings for dollhouses, nativity scenes and her own Christmas ornaments which she made every year for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed pontoon boating and playing bingo.
Paula is survived by her daughter: Kathryn M. married to James Barnett of Lancaster; her 4 grandchildren James, Jr. and his wife Mae, Kim, Shareen Burkhardt and her husband Andrew, and Thomas and his wife Janis; her 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Kauffman and her brothers: James, Richard, and Robert Young.
Friends will be received by her family on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 9:30-10:30 AM, with the Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Paula’s family requests that all in attendance to please wear masks. Interment will be private in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.
Please make contributions in Paula’s memory to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, #201, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit:
