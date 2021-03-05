Paula K. Kilhefner, 59, of Columbia died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Evelyn Rutter Boyer. She was the wife of the late Donald T. Kilhefner who died in 2017.
Surviving is a son, Joshua husband of Kathleen Kilhefner of York, a daughter, Jessica wife of Francisco Diaz of Lititz; six grandchildren, two siblings: Terry Boyer of Lititz and Tina Rutter companion of Ron Smith of Manheim and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Klopp and a brother, Wayne Rutter.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »