Paula J. Wiegand, 68, of Ephrata, went into the arms of the Lord on January 14, 2022 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Kathrine (Wise) Grove. She shared over 35 years of marriage with Robert Wiegand.
She and Robert were long time members at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lititz. Paula will be remembered for always putting others before herself. She was always there for someone in their time of need and would not hesitate to drop everything to help anyone out. She enjoyed visiting the family cabin in Potter County, being outdoors and spending time with her beloved dogs Abbey and Sheba.
Her love will live on in her husband Robert; children, Jennifer Souders, wife of David of Holtwood, and Darrell Baker of Manheim; grandchildren, Brittany Weidman, Alexis Baker and Austin Baker; a great-granddaughter, Alina; and siblings, Margie Schober of Lititz, and Glenn Grove of Texas. She was preceded in passing by her brother, Karl Grove.
A Memorial Service honoring Paula’s life will be held at the Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11 AM. Friends and family are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM on the day of the service. Memorial contributions in Paula’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org/involved/donate.html or Delaware Valley Golden Retrievers, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.
