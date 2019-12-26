Paula D. Riedel, 71, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Conestoga View. She was the loving wife of Harold J. Riedel.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Betty Lu (Troop) Herr.
Paula dedicated much of her life to her family as a homemaker but also held various positions including kitchen worker at Lancaster General Hospital, various sewing factories, and 14yrs at Datcon Instrument.
In her spare time, Paula enjoyed crafting, playing cards, cooking, visiting her beach house, making people laugh and spending time with her adoring grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by two sons, Michael Scott Riedel (husband of Christine) and Jerry Todd Riedel (husband of Serena); grandchildren, Cassidy, Ashley, Zachary and Jameson. Also surviving are her brothers, Paul Herr and Terry Herr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to: Grace Community Church at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »