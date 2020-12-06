Paula Camacho Suarez, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on November 28, 2020. Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Jose Camacho Caciano and Catalina Suarez Colon. She was the loving wife of Sergio Torres Hernandez until his passing in 2016.
Faith played an important role in Paula's life. She was dedicated to San Juan Bautista Church, where she assisted in Sunday school and Legion of Mary. She will be fondly remembered for always helping in the church's kitchen and creating the most delicious meals.
Paula was also proud to be a Democrat. In Puerto Rico and even after she moved to the US, she was very vocal of her political stance and cared for the future of the country. This year's election was no different, she was happy to participate and learn the outcome of the election before her passing.
Her love will live on in her children: Maria L. Malpica, wife of Jorge L. of Lancaster, Daniel Torres, husband of Angelica Zays of Lancaster, Milda I. Ortiz wife of the late Andres of Southbridge, MA., Elvira Alvarado, wife of Humberto of Southbridge, MA., Virgen Ivette Torres of Lancaster, Nelson Torres, husband of Maria of Quarryville, Magda L. Torres, wife of Otilio Lopez of Puerto Rico and Alix S. Smucker, wife of Christopher of Lancaster, her sister, Eufracia Camacho, wife of Miguel Fretts of Orlando, FL, sixty-two grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her son, Ediberto Torres, four brothers and three sisters.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:30PM-6:30PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:30PM officiated by Fr. Luis Rodriguez.
