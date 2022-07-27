Paula "Butch" Hotchkiss, 75, of Willow Street passed away on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born November 19, 1946 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Francis R. and Helen (McKinney) Hasselbach.
Paula Attended Penn Manor High School and retired from Bulova Technology.
Paula is survived by her daughter, Cinday, wife of Dean Landis, three grandchildren; Danielle, wife of David Bresch, Desiree Landis and Dalton Landis, her brother-in-law, Thomas Hotchkiss and one great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Francis and Gerald Hasselbach and siste, Sandra Hotchkiss.
Funeral services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
