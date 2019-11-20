Paula B. Hankel, 76, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Richard Hankel. Paula was born in Wilmington, DE, to Paul and Louise (Della Rocca) Bruno.
Paula was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lancaster, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She was a volunteer at the Mennonite Home since moving to Lancaster.
Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard, and their son, Carl Hankel of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bonita Jodz of Easton, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Metzgar officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
A separate celebration of Paula's life will be held for her friends at Woodcrest Villa, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on another day.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paula's name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 58016. 717-394-4097