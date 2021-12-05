Paula Annunciata Severino, 77, of Lancaster, PA, left us on Nov. 28, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Josephine Severino. She was a 1962 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where she was a head cheerleader. After school she became a cosmetologist and then President of Headlines 111. From 1972-1976, Paula was the spokeswoman for Redken laboratories, with the newly developed Challenge of Success Program that allowed her to travel all over the world. She also created and owned My Mothers Meatballs, sharing a recipe handed down from her parents. She was the co-founder and innovator of a community based program in Lancaster that helped develop awareness for domestic violence called The Santa’s Snippers Project.
Paula loved many things in her life, but she was known for her love of music and people. The way music made her feel was magical, which produced some of her most cherished and talented moments as a dancer. Relationships meant everything to her. From family and childhood friends, to friends throughout her life, as well as her clients were all so important to her.
Paula will be lovingly missed by her son, Eric Paul Severino, her partner Jack Ewing, her best girlfriend Linda Loeffler, husband Dusty and her tribe of friends that surrounded her throughout life. Paula left this world and entered the next with a smile on her face that leaves us with peace.
Paula’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in early 2022. Details will be announced later. Memorials can be made in honor of Paula Severino to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Power Packs Project, 1915 Olde Homestead Ln., Suite 102, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send online condolences, please visit:
