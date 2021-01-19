Paula A. West, 68, of Lancaster passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edna (Bartch) Horner. She was the wife of John West with whom she shared over 45 years of marriage.
She was a 1970 graduate of Penn Manor High School and later attended Millersville University and the Harrisburg Polyclinic School of Nursing. Paula worked as a registered nurse for many years. Paula was an active member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street where she enjoyed bible study. She also enjoyed gardening, photography and poetry.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Tamara West and son, Jason West both of Lancaster; sister, Sherry Sommerville wife of Alan of Camp Hill, PA; brother, Barry Horner of Lancaster and two nephews, James and Bill.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paula's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com