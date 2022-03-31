Paul Z. Nolt, 89, of East Woodcorner Road, Lititz, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He resided at the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, for the last six months. Paul was the loving husband of Lydia W. (Hurst) Nolt till her death on January 25, 2018, after 64 years of marriage. Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Frank B. and Alta H. (Zimmerman) Nolt.
He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
His occupation was farming, liquid waste, and lime hauling.
Paul Z. is survived by four sons, Carl H., husband of Karen (Sensenig) Nolt of Ephrata, Lamar H., husband of Lois (Hostetter) Nolt of Lititz, Nelson H., husband of Jane (Weaver) Nolt of Lititz, Gerald H., husband of Gloria (Martin ) Nolt of Newport; a daughter, Earlene H., wife of Leroy Sauder of Lititz; 25 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Melvin Z., husband of Miriam (Seibel) Nolt, Lloyd Z., husband of Mary Jane (Martin) Nolt and Raymond Z., husband of Mildred (Martin) Nolt.
He was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Edna (Nolt) Nolt, Miriam (Huber) Nolt and a grandson, Roy Lester Nolt,
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road., Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »