Paul Z. Newswanger, 89, formerly of New Holland, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the home of his daughter Grace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha W. (Oberholtzer) Newswanger in 2015.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Adam and Mary (Zimmerman) Newswanger.
Paul was a farmer and a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are 10 children: Anna Mary married to Paul Rissler, New Enterprise, Harvey married to Anna Mae (Sauder) Newswanger, Newville, Marian married to Alvin Leid, Shippensburg, Paul, Jr. married to Dorothy (Sauder) Newswanger, McAlisterville, Walter married to Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Newswanger, Narvon, Elsie married to Glenn Martin, New Enterprise, Lester married to Marian (Weaver) Newswanger, New Holland, Earl married to Susan (Fox) Newswanger, Wellman, IA, Grace married to Eugene Stauffer, New Enterprise, Martha Mae married to Raymond Zimmerman, Mansfield, OH, 61 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, and five siblings: Daniel Newswanger, Morgantown, Ella Zimmerman, Ephrata, Annie Kilmer, MO, Susanna married to Amos Kilmer, Spencer, TN, Leah Hoover, NY.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Fannie Zimmerman, Katie Leinbach, and Mary Weaver.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday at the home of Lester Newswanger, 467 Blue Rock Rd., New Holland from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
