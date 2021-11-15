Paul Z. Martin, 85, of 499 Reading Rd., East Earl, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home. His wife of 63 years, Anna (Hoover) Martin, survives.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Phares M. and Sarah (Zimmerman) Martin.
Paul was a farmer and a member of the Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 12 children: Lois married to Henry Reiff, East Earl, Lloyd married to Lucy Martin, East Earl, Henry married to Mary Ann Martin, East Earl, Elsie married to Irwin Nolt, East Earl, Paul married to Mary Hoover, New Holland, Lawrence Martin, at home, Eugene married to Vera Martin, Elkton, KY, Phares married to Mary Ann Martin, Elkton, KY, Luke married to Dorothy Martin, East Earl, Alta married to Paul Nolt, East Earl, Nancy married to John Reiff, Lititz, and Susanne married to Elvin Leinbach, Mohnton, 81 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, and six siblings: Sara married to Rufus Hoover, New Holland, Anna married to David Hoover, New Holland, Lizzie married to Rufus Nolt, Versailles, MO, Aaron married to Lizzie (Hoover) Martin, Denver, Harvey married to Lena (Hoover) Martin, Elkton, KY, Luke married to Elva (Hoover) Martin, Leitchfield, KY.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael, two grandchildren, and siblings Lydia Hoover, Mary Hoover, Ivan Martin, Phares Martin, Christian Martin, Clarence Martin, and Amos Martin.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Bishop Noah G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at his late home on Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »