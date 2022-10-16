Paul William Turek, passed away October 2, 2022 unexpectedly at the age of 60 in Venice, Florida where he was at his retirement home cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Paul resided at 1590 Slatehill Road, Drumore, Pennsylvania. His retirement home was at 1190 Groveland Avenue, Venice, Florida.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela Work Turek, two daughters: Alicia Cox, Drumore, Pennsylvania; and Tasha Cox, Partner to Matt Hass; Drumore, Pennsylvania. Paul's parents, Irvin and Loretta Noonan Turek of Venice, Florida. Three Siblings: David Turek, husband to Sandy McFadden Turek, Quarryville Pennsylvania; Rita Turek Hess, wife of Joseph Hess from Port Charlotte, Florida; Sean Turek, Venice, Florida; and Joseph Turek (Deceased October 2, 1969). Paul was an amazing Pappy to 7 wonderful grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
As a young man, Paul proudly served in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement in 2021, Paul worked as a boiler maker and was a member of the Boiler Maker's Union. His goal was to retire to Venice, Florida.
He enjoyed metal detecting, hunting, fishing, antiquing for old toys, and looking for," Charlie, the Purple Turtle".
A living tribute »