Paul W. Weaver, age 93, born in West Earl Township, a resident of Landis Homes, went home to be with his Savior on December 22, 2019.
He was the son of the late Phares and Ella Z. Wenger Weaver of Lititz, PA. He was married to Laura J. Weaver for 68 years prior to her passing in 2017. Together they operated a farm in the Lititz area. They also were involved in the ministry of Millport Mennonite Church. Paul held the distinction of being one of the few who served as deacon, pastor, and bishop in the Lancaster Conference Mennonite Church. He was bishop for the Lititz District and retired in 1992. Paul served on several boards, including Friendship Community, Brotherly Aid Sharing program, school planning board for the Lititz Area Mennonite School, and then on the school's pastoral board.
Surviving are children Carolyn (Ronald Weaver) of Lititz, Gerald (Janet Ginder) of Lititz, Linda (Wilmer Groff) of Manheim, Sharon (Clint Yoder) of Wagener, SC, and Jay (Phyllis Sensenig) of Leola. Additionally, he is survived by brothers Phares W., Harland W., and Landis W. He is also survived by sisters Esther W. Sensenig, Martha W. Nolt, and Ellen W. Martin. He was predeceased by brothers Clarance W., Allen W., and Norman W. and by a sister Mary W. Martin.
A visitation and viewing will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Millport Mennonite Church, 530 Log Cabin Rd, Leola, PA 17540. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Millport Mennonite Church, 530 Log Cabin Rd, Leola, PA at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Eugene Beyer and Nelson Martin officiating. A time for family visitation will be held after the service.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care given to Paul by the staff at the Birch personal care unit at Landis Homes. He loved you all.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
