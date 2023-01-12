Paul W. Weatherbie, 83, formerly of Manheim, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Brethren Village, Lititz. He was the widow of Patsy Ann Weatherbie who died in 2014. Born in Greenwich, OH, he was the son of the late William H. and Mildred (Wolfe) Weatherbie.
Paul was a layout artist for Donnelly Printing, Lancaster, before retiring in 2002. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy. Paul loved deer hunting, was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and loved visiting "The Cabin" in Huntingdon County.
Surviving are three sons, Stephen E. husband of Karen (Grubb) Weatherbie, Mount Joy, Robert W. husband of Donna (Showalter) Weatherbie, Landisville, Paul Andrew "Andy" husband of Eileen (Graham) Weatherbie, Bainbridge; five grandchildren Christopher, Katherine, Elaina, Aubrey, and Paige; one great-grandchild, and three brothers Kenny Weatherbie, Greenwich, OH, Darwin husband of Mary Weatherbie, and Charlie Weatherbie, all of Willard, OH. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Cole. The family would like to thank the staff of Brethren Village for their love and care.
Services and interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. Contributions in Paul's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
