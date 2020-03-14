Paul W. Rebo, 80, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the loving husband of Betty J. (Nelson) Rebo and son of the late Steve and Alverta (Freed) Rebo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa P., wife of Robert Peters; a step daughter, Karen L. Royer; two grandchildren: Robert Peters II, and Matthew Peters; a step grandson, Brandon Royer; and a sister, Virginia, wife of Richard Gilmore.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Pressman at the former Lancaster Press.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene Ephrata, PA on March 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. Viewing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Services under the care of Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
