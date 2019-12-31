Paul W. Jones, 60 of Lancaster, PA, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on 12/17/19. He passed away peacefully at Hospice after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved family. Paul was born in Harrisburg, PA on 3/16/59, son of Robert L. Jones and Helen L. (Smith) Jones of Mechanicsburg, PA.
Beloved husband of Jan Marie Frey-Jones, father of Dylan Jag Jones, brother of Robert Jones and his wife Debbie (Demarest) Jones of Stephens City, VA; brother of Kevin Jones and his wife Connie (Preun) Jones of Mechanicsburg, PA; and brother of Mark Jones and his wife Holly Chmil-Jones of Lock Haven, PA.
Paul earned his distinguished BBA from The College of William and Mary in VA. He earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and continued his education by becoming a board CFP. He had been employed as a Vice President, personal trust specialist for BB&T in Lancaster. Paul enjoyed world traveling, hiking, the gym, and sports, with his family. Having an autistic son, he had a great passion for helping people with special needs.
At Paul's request no services will be held.