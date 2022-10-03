Paul W. Hocker, 95, of Lititz, entered into rest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Hershey, PA, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Lydia (Weltmer) Hocker. He was the loving husband of Vera J. (Shenk) Hocker, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, James F. Hocker, husband of Kimberly (Reilly) Hocker, and grandchildren, Rylie, Lydia, and Matthew. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 15 cousins.
Paul was a graduate of Hershey High School, Class of 1945, and West Chester University, Class of 1950. He served in the US Army (1950-1952) with the 279th Evac Hospital (SMBL), as a Personnel Specialist, stationed in Baumholder, Germany.
Paul was a Graphic Artist with The Chilton Publishing Company in Radnor, PA. As an avocation during the fifties and sixties, he played saxophone professionally with various bands and dance orchestras in Central PA.
A railroad and train enthusiast, Paul was a member of the National Rail Historical Society and the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society. He also enjoyed reading and on-site sketching. He was also a member of Church of the Apostles UCC in Rohrerstown, PA.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A Viewing will take place at the Funeral Home one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Committal will follow at Hershey Cemetery at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Luther Acres at www.luthercare.org or 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
