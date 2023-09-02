Paul W. Herr, D.O., of East Petersburg, PA, passed away at home August 28th, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA, on August 5th, 1924. He was the son of H. Elvin and M. Elizabeth (Witmer) Herr. He celebrated 64 years of marriage with his late wife, Lois (Showalter) Herr.
He is survived by his children: John [wife, Kathleen (Drybred) Herr], Michael [wife, Donita (Schertz) Herr], Marianne [husband, Roger Herr-Paul], Stephen [wife, Kipley (Yosway) Herr], and Jean [husband, George Herr-Riser]; as well as 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister Susan Burkholder of Lancaster, PA and Ellen Rose Longacre of Bally, PA, and predeceased by his sister Lois Stoll.
Paul was a graduate of West Lampeter High School and Goshen College where he received a BA in Chemistry. He was a 1952 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practiced Family Medicine in Quarryville, PA for about 30 years, where he delivered 2500 babies (including home deliveries), saw 16,000 patients (working 1416 hour days). He opened a satellite clinic of Planned Parenthood, was an active member of Menno Housing and the Community Action Program of Lancaster and served as a coroner. He served as president of the staff of the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital, as well as president and secretary of the Lancaster County Osteopathic Society. He was instrumental in establishing Family Practice as an "Osteopathic specialty" in the 1970's in Pennsylvania. In 1985 he moved with his wife to Lewisburg, WV, to fulfill several roles at the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). He was Acting Dean, administered Family Practice Residencies, taught students in the Family Practice department, and again served as coroner. In 2001 he retired and in 2003 moved back to the greater Lancaster area to be close to family and friends. He never stopped being of service to his community. He championed the LGBTQIA community. An avid ham radio buff, he contributed to the development of improved Emergency Medical Communications in the surrounding area hospital systems. He also loved trains, both large and small, leaving behind a rich library of train slides and a beautiful train layout that he constructed. A life-long Mennonite, he also embraced the Presbyterian Church while in WV and the Unitarian Universalist Church while living with his daughter and family. He never stopped reading, sharing books and discussion with friends, family, and colleagues.
He has been honored several times with the following:
1) ACOFP (American College of Family Physicians) Physician of the Year 2002.
2) The S. Lawrence Koplovitz, D.O. Dedicated & Meritorious Award. This is the highest award the POFPS (Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Practice Society) can bestow. The POFPS is entering its 64th year of existence, thanks to Dr. Herr, and he was the 8th ever recipient. It was awarded at the POFPS 60th Anniversary celebration in 2019.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520, with visitation starting at 10:00am and service at 11:00am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County.
