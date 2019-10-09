Paul W Cramer passed away peacefully October 5, 2019 at the James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa, FL.
Paul was born April 14, 1948 to Lester and Mable (Fitzroy) Cramer in Lancaster PA. Family meant a great deal to him including (but not limited to!) his wife Jean (Deese), with whom he recently celebrated 50 years of marriage, his daughter Erin Cramer-Schoch and her husband Jim, his beloved cats Aubrey, Jasper and Chester, but most especially his granddaughter Olivia Haug. Paul and Jean took Liv on numerous trips over the years visiting thirty-one states, sharing many laughs (often over something inappropriate), acquiring a love of "the west" and creating memories to last a lifetime.
Like many Vietnam veterans, Paul rarely spoke of his time overseas but proudly wore his Vietnam Veteran baseball cap whenever he left the house! He was a decorated veteran of the war and graduate of OCS, having made the choice to enlist in the U.S. Army after graduating from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1966. Also, like many vets, he received care through the veteran's hospital system, first at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and then James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa. The staff at both facilities, from doctors and nurses to shuttle drivers and valets, provided wonderful care and compassion that Paul (and his family) greatly appreciated.
It is important to include that in addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Kristen and brother Lester whose daughters and their families always made Paul laugh… A lot!
Memorial donations may be made in Paul's honor to Liberty War Birds Assoc, 500 Airport Rd., Ste T, Lititz, PA 17543 or www.k9sforwarriors.org. Also, please honor his memory by providing a random act of kindness to someone of your choosing.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Paul will be interred at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL. Arrangements entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida www.wilderfuneral.com