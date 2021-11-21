Paul W. Auker, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Noah L. and Lydia (Wenger) Auker and was the husband of Velma J. (Sensenig) Auker with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
He was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. Paul had a servant’s heart and was known for his quiet wit and participated in numerous relief projects.
A skilled carpenter and family man, he loved hunting, playing games, making homemade ice cream and was a great cook. He enjoyed sports, especially softball, and coached the church softball team for many years. Paul had a big heart, was self-sacrificing and would do anything for anyone that had a need. He was a fix-it man who could fix anything.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by 13 children, Kevin, husband of Marian (Kurtz) Auker of Denver, Karen, wife of Carmelo Rodriquez of Lancaster, Kenneth P. Auker of Denver, Karl E., husband of Sue (Miller) Auker of Quarryville, Kathryn, wife of Alan Scheaffer of Manheim, Kerwood H., husband of Sandy (Newswanger) Auker of Ephrata, Kelvin R. Auker of Beavertown, Kristine, wife of Jeff Wasilus of Richland, Klinton G., husband of Wendy (Walmer) Auker of Adamstown, Keith B., husband of Gina (Leed) Auker of Beavertown, Karla, wife of Fernando de los Santos of Robesonia, Kim, wife of Darrell Bucher of Sinking Spring, Kay Auker of Sinking Spring; 38 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Elsie Martin of Ephrata, Alice, wife of Harvey Brubacher of Ephrata, Edna, wife of Ernest Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Willis W. Auker, Benjamin W. Auker, Norman W. Auker and a sister, Lydia Lindberg.
Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.