Paul W. Auker, Jr., 61, of Leola, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at home.
He was born in Denver to the late Paul S. and Emeline (Wenger) Auker.
He was a member of New Joy Brethren in Christ Church.
Paul was a truck driver for DLM Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and cards. He was also a NASCAR fan.
Paul is survived by three daughters, Amanda, wife of Curt Mason of Great Mills, MD, Jessica Auker, wife of Thomas Wilcox of Ocala, FL, Abigail Auker of Ocala, FL; a grandson, Donovan Mason; 12 siblings, James (Anna Martin) Auker of Hillsboro, OH, Frank (Ruth Brubaker) Auker of Vandalia, IL, Russel (Ruth Martin) Auker of Lyndonville, NY, John D. (Edna Stauffer) Auker of Ephrata, Chester (Ruth Ann Hanna) Auker of Stevens, Anna Mae (Levi) Stauffer of Delano, TN, Roy (Fern Stauffer) Auker of Port Trevorton, Elizabeth (Ray) Weaver of Peebles, OH, Emeline (Fred) Martin of Bainbridge, OH, Weaver (Barbara Gehman) Auker of Ephrata, Noah (Christine Sensenig) Auker of Bainbridge, OH, Esther (Elvin) Martin of Jackson, OH; a sister-in-law, Charlene (Martin) Auker of Mt. Pleasant Mills and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Luke, Leon W. and Mary Ann Auker.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at the New Joy Brethren in Christ Church, 35 New Joy Drive, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 9 to 10AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor David Miller officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.