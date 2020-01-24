Paul Timothy Young, Sr. (Tim), 85, from West End, NC, peacefully passed away on December 29, 2019, in his home with his devoted wife and family by his side.
Tim is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Rosa Lee Frank (Rose). He is also survived by his sons, Paul Timothy, Jr. (Tim), wife Lynn, Dennis Lee, wife Linda, David Henry; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth, husband Joe DeLong, Janet, husband Pete Kingsley, and John. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Glannia; siblings, Loren, Bruce, Howard (Mac), Creed, Evelyn, Kate, Madge, and Betty.
Tim was born on December 16, 1934, in Lancaster, PA, to Fred and Glannia Young. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. Tim and Rose married in 1956. As a devoted husband and father, he worked at a naval shipyard, as a mechanic, owner/operator truck driver, and at Dart Container Corporation, retiring in 2000. He was a dedicated Cub Master to Pack 19 / Boy Scout committee member to Troop 56 for several years. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Strasburg, PA.
Tim and Rose lived in Lancaster County, Strasburg, PA until 2009, when they moved to Pinehurst, NC allowing them to be closer to family. In 2017 they moved into their newly built home in West End, NC. He was a member of Roseland United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, NC.
Tim cherished being with his family, country music, playing the banjo, traveling, camping, hunting, fishing, playing jokes, and Nascar. He would always bring laughter to any room. His passions and skills have been well instilled into the lives of his sons and grandchildren, as he shines through each of them.
Tim was a humble, devoted, loving, fun, generous man who lived life's adventures with such grace. He is the best man we all have ever known. We thank God for being so blessed by Tim's life.
A memorial service will be held on May 6, 2020, 11:00am at Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 West Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579, with family receiving guests beginning at 10:30am.
A burial service will be held on May 7, 2020, 11:00am at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Roseland United Methodist Church, Men's Mission, 181 Rose Ridge Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
