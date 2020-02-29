Paul T. Gerhart, 75, of Elizabethtown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.
Born on December 29, 1944 in Hereford Twp, PA, he was the loving son to the late James J. and Mildred H. (Fox) Gerhart.
Paul, a 1963 graduate of Quakertown High School, then went on to work in the food service department of Hershey Medical Center for 40 years. It was at HMC that Paul met his lovely wife June.
Paul is survived by his wife of 23 years, June M. (Watts) Gerhart; step sons: Shawn O'Brien (Amanda), Torrey O'Brien; brothers, James Gerhart, Jr. (Shirley), Robert Gerhart (Joyce) and loving Paul-Paul to granddaughters, Autumn, Kailey, Noelle, Molly and Irelyn.
A faithful follower of Jesus, Paul was a former member of East Swamp Mennonite Church. He belonged to the Christian Motorcycle Club and AVA Penn Dutch Pacers walking club. He enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling and reading but his greatest love was family.
A tribute to Paul's life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Rd., Elizabethtown, PA with Shawn O'Brien and Dr. Robert Gehart officiating. Interment will be at West Green Tree Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Masonic Home Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home, 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
