Paul T. Blankenbiller, 68 of Willow Street, passed away April 16, 2023. He was born to the late Samuel and Marian Earmer in Reading PA. Paul spent over 20 years in the United States Navy. He took great pride in his service and served his country bravely.
Paul enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling. He was also fond of going to wineries with his beloved wife Reina. He would often tinker around the house and loved to work on various projects. In his leisurely time, he could be found listening to rock and roll and country music. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Left to cherish Paul's memory is his wife, Reina Blankenbiller; his children Zachary Blankenbiller and Liana Farrell wife of Ryan; his stepchildren, Richard Garcia, JC Garcia, Michael Delgado, and Mathew Delgado; his siblings, Bruce Blankenbiller, Darlene Brunner wife of Leon, Ricky Blankenbiller, and Sharon Blankenbiller. Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in his passing by his brothers Llyod "Butch" Blankenbiller, and Michael Blankenbiller.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday April 19, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street at 11 AM with a viewing one-hour prior. Paul will be put to rest at the conclusion of service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to The Disabled American Veterans at www.ihelpveterans.org/.
