Paul Scott Bomberger, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.
He was the husband of Anita Battaglia Bomberger, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage this past September 6th. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Paul E. Bomberger DDS and Dr. Wihelmina Scott Bomberger, MD.
He had worked in engineering at Lancaster Pump and later C-B Tool Company.
Scott was a true Mr. Fix-It, and could read about how to do something and turn around and do it. He had many talents from building 2 airplanes and a boat, to his and his daughter's houses. He enjoyed hunting, boating, traveled to almost all of the U.S. states and Canada, played trombone and saxophone, and loved to spend time with his family.
He was a member of the Aviation Club of Lancaster, Chapter 540 of the Experimental Aviation Assn., the Italian Cultural Society, and the Lancaster Liederkranz.
Scott was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving as a 2nd Lt. in the 1950s and later in the Reserves.
His family wishes to thank the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Dr. Reddit, and the staffs of Lancaster General Hospital and the Mennonite Home for the compassionate care provided to Scott.
In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his daughters: Paula Formica of Willow Street and Sheila married to Charles Ricks of Trussville, AL; his 5 grandchildren, Ian, Ashlea, Abbey, Daniel, Olivia, a great-grandchild, Cadence, and one nephew and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Durham.
Friends will be received on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10-11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service follow at 11AM. Masks are required for attending the services and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, c/o LG Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com