Paul S. Zeiset, 89, of Ephrata went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Fairmount Homes. Born in Brownstown, he was the son of the late George and Anna Zeiset. He was also the step son of the late Anna (Stauffer) Zeiset. He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Weaver) Zeiset for 67 years.
Paul was most happy spending time with his children and grandchildren joining in the fun and creating memories. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by four children, Janice Weaver of Ephrata; Virginia Cormier of Lititz; Kristine Lundquist (wife of J. David) of Lancaster; P. Kenneth (companion of Cathy Lausch) of New Holland; seven grandchildren; Brandon Weaver, Karissa Weaver (companion of Pete), Janssen Weaver (husband of Gabby), Erik Lundquist (husband of Shel), Kyle Lundquist, Zachary Zeiset (companion of Jess), and Abbygale Zeiset, and three great-grandchildren; Carson, Leo and Thea. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Paul Cormier.
Paul was the last of his immediate family. He was predeceased by three brothers, Horace Zeiset, Alvin Zeiset, (survived by Dorothy), and George Zeiset (survived by Bernice), and two sisters, Arline Kitch, and Ruth Rohrer. Also, two step brothers, Richard Stauffer and Lloyd Stauffer, and two step sisters, Alma Stauffer and Vera Kauffman.
Paul was an active member of New Life Fellowship in Ephrata. He served in IW Service in Smyrna, DE during the Korean Conflict. Paul was self-employed in sales and marketing. He volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service and the Ephrata Re-Uzit Store. In his later years, he was a driver for the Plain community traveling as far as Iowa, Kentucky and many times to upstate New York. Paul was always available to help a friend or family member with creative solutions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Mission – Haiti Inc., 420 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. Paul's burial will be private. His memorial service will be held at New Life Fellowship, 420 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata on Saturday, August 28th at 3:00 PM.
Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com