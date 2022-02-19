Paul S. Snyder, 88, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 17, 2022. He was a lifelong farmer. He was the husband of the late Miriam (Martin) Snyder who passed on February 17, 2003.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are four sons: Glenn husband of Janice (Weaver) Snyder of Denver, Paul M. husband of Jean (Hursh) Snyder of Shippensburg, Mervin husband of Loreen (Hursh) Snyder of Newville, Gerald husband of Rhonda (Good) Snyder of New Holland, two daughters: Ruth Ann wife of Michael Burkholder of New Holland, Norma wife of Jay Paul Weaver of East Earl, 34 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, two sisters: Esther wife of Rufus Zimmerman of Mertztown, Mabel wife of Elam Horning of Leola, and a daughter-in-law Susan Snyder of Narvon.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, James Snyder, a grandson Curvin Snyder and seven siblings: Anna Zimmerman, Edna Shirk, Norman S. Snyder, Arron Snyder, Lena Martin, Katie Weaver and Mary Newswanger.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Richard Burkholder, Edwin Reiff, and Jay Paul Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center on Monday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
