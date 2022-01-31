Paul S. Smucker, 81, of 2008 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, entered into rest on Friday Jan. 28, 2022 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Benuel and Sadie Stoltzfus Smucker. He was the husband of Rachel Beiler Smucker. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, he was the owner of Lancaster Silo company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Verna married to Samuel Lapp, Winchester, TN, Martha married to Eli Smucker, Millersburg, Annie married to Leroy Smucker, Gordonville, Paul Jr., Lancaster, Sadie Smucker, Gordonville, Andrew of Lancaster, Omar married to Annie Smucker, Lancaster; 32 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Rachel King, Strasburg, Benuel married to Barbara Smucker, Lancaster; daughter-in-law Marian Smucker. He was preceded in death by sons, Allen and Samuel; siblings, Henry, David, Elmer, and Rebecca King.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 from the late home. Viewing: till the time of service. Interment: Beiler’s Cemetery, Ronks.
Furman's -- Leola
