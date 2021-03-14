Paul S. Shirk, 93, formerly of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, March 12, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. Born in Upper Leacock, Twp., he was the son of the late John F. and Barbara G. Sensenig Shirk. He was the husband of Anna E. Rhoads Shirk for 71 years on September 17.
Paul was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Manheim. He was a car dealer for 50 years. He was the founder of Paul S. Shirk Fine Cars and remained involved in the business for 45 years. In addition to playing golf and tennis, he was an avid player and formidable opponent of checkers and chess. Paul was devoted to his wife and family and shared many good times with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Barry L., husband of Debra DeLuca Shirk, of Merrimack, NH, Robert G., husband of Lois J. Roland Shirk, of Leola, and John P., husband of Gloria D. Stoltzfus Shirk, of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey, William, Angela, Jonathan (Faith), Jared (Masha), Joshua (Kaylee), Josiah, Ryan, and Austin Shirk; two step granddaughters, Aimee and Rebecca Ham; and eight great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Walter Shirk, Harvey Shirk, Anna Mary Binkley, Alta Mae Good, Leroy Shirk, and Elmira Snader.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the caring fund of United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday afternoon, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
