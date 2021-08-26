Paul S. Miller, 70, of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was the husband of Janet L. Lamberson Miller, with whom he would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on December 28, 2021. Paul was born in Lebanon, son of the late Harold Klinefelter Miller and the late Julia Mae Snavely Krause.
He worked for ISC-Ferranti, Mountville in a managerial position; also worked at Gambus, Quarryville and as a machinist at Richter Precision, East Petersburg before his retirement in 2015. Paul enjoyed gardening; fishing, having been a member of the Contrary Club, Ontario, Canada; was an avid walker and carved walking sticks.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two daughters: Julia B. (Ryan) Sweigart, Lebanon and Rachel D. (Andrew) Zellers, Lancaster. One son: Paul A. Miller, Lancaster. Two step sons: Eric R. (Alana) Karr, Mount Joy and Lance M. (Tammy) Karr, Lancaster. Five grandchildren: Sylvia, Evan, Henry, Abram and Emmett. Four step grandchildren: Taylor, Gage, Jenna and Megan. Three step great-grandchildren: April, Evelyn and Ezra. One brother: Edmund Miller, Biglerville.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. The Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private interment in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfunerallhomes.com
