Paul S. Horning, 87, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Fairmount Homes, Inc.
He was born in East Earl to the late Paul G. and Mary M. (Shirk) Horning and was the husband of Anna W. (Eberly) Horning with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Paul was a member of Indiantown Mennonite Church. In his younger years he served as a trustee. During his working years he was a dairy farmer and was a member of the Ephrata Area Young Farmers Association. He volunteered at MCC for many years. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Paul, husband of Shirley A. (Hershey) Horning of Stevens, Diane M., wife of Ken Haller of Schaefferstown, Lisa D., wife of Kelly Moyer of Ephrata, Pam L., wife of Rich Esh of New Holland; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, John Snyder of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ivan Horning, Edna Zimmerman, Anna Martin and Mary Snyder.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the church, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m., with Ministers Nelson Zeiset and Paul Snader officiating. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
