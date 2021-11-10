Paul S. Hilton, Jr., 76, of Lancaster, passed away at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York, on Wednesday, November, 3, 2021. He was born in Hudson, NY to the late Paul S. Sr, and Laura (Poppiti) Hilton. Paul shared 55 years of marriage with his wife Linda R. (Santivenere) Hilton.
A graduate of Hudson High School, Paul earned his bachelor’s degree at Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. He worked as an electronics salesman for several local companies.
Paul was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. A ham radio operator, he was active with the Red Rose Repeater Association. Paul was also a member of the Optimist Club of Lancaster County. Everyone who knew Paul loved him.
In addition to his loving wife Linda, Paul is survived by his brother, Joseph Hilton, husband of Judith of Altamont, NY, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death were his parents, and his brother Daniel Hilton.
Paul’s family will greet guests from 10:30 to 11 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Daniel F. X. Powell as Celebrant, on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
