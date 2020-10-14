Paul S. Ebersole, of Xenia, IL, born December 24, 1932, died October 9, 2020 at his home at the age of 87 years, 9 months, and 15 days. He was a member of the Orchardville Mennonite Church. He was the son of the late Levi W. and Anna K. (Stoner) Ebersole, and the husband of the late Arlene (Herztler) Ebersole.
He is survived by two sons; Randy Meadath, Stevens, PA, and Thomas, Xenia, IL, three daughters; Doris, wife of Raymond Kraemer, Wayne City, IL, Donna, wife of Jason Gehman, Womelsdorf, PA and Gloria, wife of Timothy Ehst, Xenia, IL; 29 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernest, Fredericksburg, TX and Marlin, Milton, PA, two sisters; Arlene Shenk, Lititz, PA and Dorothy, wife of Daniel Boll, Millmont, PA. He was preceded in death by three sons: a stillborn son, and infant sons; Marvin and Scott; grandson, Lyndell Gehman; one sister, Rachel Longenecker, and four brothers; Clarence. Lester, Herbert and Danial.
Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 15th at Rheems Mennonite Church, 1435 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy. Graveside Service and burial will be Friday at Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown, at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown. 717-367-1380
