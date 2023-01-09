Paul S. Bauman, 87, of Denver, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Martin S. and Alice (Stauffer) Bauman and was the husband of Virginia (Fritz) Bauman with whom he shared 19 years of marriage.
He was a member of United Fellowship of Reinholds.
Paul was a truck driver for National Rolling Mills for more than 30 years and also helped with the family business, Quality Mulch. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time at his cabin in Sullivan County.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by five children, Lynne, wife of Robert Hemling, Leslie, wife of Gary Eberly, Lesha, wife of Elvin Fisher, Lucille, wife of Edward Leech, Lonne, husband of Kathy Bauman; eight step-children, Randy Fritz, Rodney Fritz, Richard, husband of Verna Fritz, Rhonda Sweed, Reginald Fritz, Regina Kalbfleisch, Roger, husband of Patti Fritz, Rose, wife of Ryan Mast; 19 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many step grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings, Clarence Bauman, Ray, husband of Lydia Bauman, Harold, husband of Jeanette Bauman, Titus, husband of Ruth Bauman, Nora Busser, Arlene, wife of Harvey Zimmerman, and Joyce Good.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, MaryLou (Adams) Bauman; a daughter, Lori Bauman; a step-son, Robin Fritz, a great-great grandson; Kyle Lee Eberly II, and six sisters, Mae Reich, Lila Zimmerman, Earla Martin, Kathryn Zimmerman, Pauline Long, and Mildred Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 to 8PM at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 East Fulton Street, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10 to 11AM, at Ephrata United Zion Church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastors John Leisey and Leon Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.