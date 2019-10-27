Paul Roger Smith, 60, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born July 27, 1959 in Marietta, Paul was the son of Albert R. Smith and Irene (Oliver) Smith, both deceased. He graduated from Donegal High School in 1977 and attended Millersville University, where he met his wife, Doreen (Pavone) Smith, of 35 years. Paul worked for Y&S Candies, Kellogg's, and Hershey Chocolate Company prior to retiring on disability.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen (Smith) Horner. He is survived by his wife, his two children, Rebekah Smith of Philadelphia, and Jason Smith of Lancaster; aunts Catherine J. Tucker of Marietta, and Mary (Molly) Williams of Philadelphia; and many close cousins, including Stan Tucker (wife Cathy) of Mount Joy; Steve Tucker (wife Deb) of Pahoa, HI; and Dave Tucker, (wife Carol) of Marietta.
Per Paul's wishes, a service will not be held. His remains were thoughtfully donated to the advancement of medical science.