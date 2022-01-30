Paul Richard “Chick” Herr, of East Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the age of 94. Paul was the last of five boys born to the late Jacob and Mary (Root) Herr. He and his brothers, Mark, Robert, Jake and Glenn, were raised on a small poultry farm and hatchery in Manheim. He attended Manheim Twp. High School, where he earned varsity letters in basketball, football, track and rifle. He played on the first ever Manheim Twp. Football team…think leather helmets, no face masks.
Chick was married to the late Thelma “Tootie” Alexander, his high school sweetheart, for 72 years and they had two sons, Jeffrey and Thomas. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Brock and Cassie, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Chick joined the Navy when he turned 18 during his Senior Year in High School, and proudly served in the submarine service aboard the U.S.S. Chub, SS-329 operating out of Pearl Harbor from where they patrolled in the Pacific Theatre and the Arctic regions.
After his naval service, Chick attended and graduated from Millersville Teachers College with a degree in Industrial Arts. He then went into the homebuilding business for several years before landing a teaching job at Hempfield High School. He taught for 13 years before moving on to designing cabinetry and kitchens in the private sector. After retirement, he operated a picture framing business out of his home.
Chick had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a good joke. He enjoyed many years of golfing with buddies and deer hunting before back surgery put a stop to those activities. He was a long-time member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren and a past president of the East Petersburg Rotary Club.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
