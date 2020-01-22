Left Earth on Jan.14th 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Lancaster, PA to Fern E. Smith (Snyder) and Paul W. Smith. He served in the U.S. Navy and had a natural love for boats. In his early years he owned and operated a gas station on Fruitville Pike and Manheim Pike in Lancaster. He also worked for RCA. He was a retiree from Armstrong World Ind., Lancaster plant.
He loved life, camping and boating. Spent great times on the Chesapeake Bay. He and family started the campground, Tuquan Park in Holtwood, PA. He was a loving husband to Betty R. Smith for 56 years and loving father.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and children, Pamela Roush wife of Mike, Debra Ressel and fiancé Dave, and Paul R. Smith, Jr. Also missed by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Instead of cards and flowers friends and family are asked to donate to the Shriners organization in his name.
