Paul R. Shivery, age 86 of Christiana, PA, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, while surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Barbara L. Skethway Shivery, who passed away on November 1, 1989. He was born in Coatesville, son of N. Clyde & Jennie V. Jackson Shivery.
He was a longtime member of Latta Memorial Presbyterian Church, where in the past he served as an Elder. He graduated from the former Christiana High School class of 1955 and Scott High School class of 1956. Paul worked for the former Lukens Steel Company of Coatesville, retiring in 1999 after 43 years. He was a hard worker, often doing odd jobs for elderly neighbors after working his shift at the mill.
He served on the Christiana Borough Council for 12 years. Paul enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, going to spring training in Clearwater, FL, hunting, fishing and most of all he loved time spent with his family to whom he was known as "Pappy". He was a gentle man, devoted, soft-spoken, with a big smile and easy laugh.
Surviving are his 3 children: Beverly A. wife of Edwin Runk of Todd, PA, Angela S. wife of Frank Wallace of Christiana, Steven P. husband of Jewell King Shivery of Christiana, 7 grandchildren, 1 step-granddaughter, 23 great-grandchildren, and his good friend Vera Graham of Gap. He was preceded in death by 3 great-grandchildren, a brother C. David late husband of Kathleen Slusser Shivery of The Villages, FL., and his second wife Cordelia Stanley mother of William Stanley.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Thursday, July 13th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Immediately following the service there will be a luncheon at Chantry Place with his favorite foods being served. Interment will take place in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
