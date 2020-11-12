Paul R. Reincke

Paul Reincke peacefully entered the next life from Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy on Monday, November 9, 2020 in his 86th year. Born August 24, 1935 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard and Claire (McDougal) Reincke. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Loosemore) Reincke for 48 years and the father of the late Teresa Irvin. For the past 17 years he was the loving companion of Nancy (Baker) Vital.
Paul was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1953. Most of his career was spent as a refrigeration equipment specialist.
Paul was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a long time member of Media Heights Golf Club. In bowling, Paul was one of Lancaster County's top bowlers in the 1970s and 80s, being selected as a county "All Star" on numerous occasions.
He is survived by sisters, Carolyn Bertz, wife of Thomas Bertz, and Vicki Krempels, wife of Daniel Krempels; brother, Richard Reincke, Jr, husband of Wanda (Eves) Reincke; and grandson, Christopher Dugan. He will be greatly missed by Nancy's children, Lisa, wife of Earl Haas; Nick Vital, husband of Debbie; Robin Vital, husband of Marsha; Neal Vital, husband of Barb; and Chris Vital, husband of Ella. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne (Reincke) Kaufhold.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to those ‘angels' who took care of Paul at hospice.
A private burial will be held during interment at Saint Josephs New Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
A living tribute »