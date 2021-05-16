Paul R. Propst, 87, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Hazel (Bunny) Lightcap Propst with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Homeville, he was the son of the late William Carl and Helen Prange Propst.
Paul was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed with the Department of the Army for 42 years.
He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster and previously served as an Elder for the Kirkwood Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
Paul enjoyed reading, golf, watching Philadelphia sports teams and especially spending time with his family and pets.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Karen M. Propst of Oxford and Dawn M. Propst of Levittown; one son, Mark W. Propst (Patricia) of Tinton Falls, NJ; two grandchildren, Jessica and Ashley; and one sister, Susan Wittmaier of Lancaster.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Brandywine River Valley Home Health & Hospice, 121 Bell Tower, Lane, Oxford, PA 19363.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.